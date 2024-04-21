Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 556,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 9,436,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,029. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

