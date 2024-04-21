USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.88 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $91.88 million and approximately $302,710.55 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,779.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.62 or 0.00772807 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00051134 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00107430 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013305 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.