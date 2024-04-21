B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of B2Gold worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,924,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.