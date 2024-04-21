Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,308,322. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.38. 2,798,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,795. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. DA Davidson started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

