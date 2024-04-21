Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,584. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

