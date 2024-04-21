Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.