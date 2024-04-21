Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Lowered by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,153. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

