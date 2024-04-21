Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.