Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 536 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.34 during trading on Friday. 2,947,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.