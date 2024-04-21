Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,526 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 9,121,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

