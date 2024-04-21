Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,011 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $369.76 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

