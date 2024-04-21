McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $78,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.90.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.