Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 554 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

