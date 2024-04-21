Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 621,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

