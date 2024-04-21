Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,981 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

