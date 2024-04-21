Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 711,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,201. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

