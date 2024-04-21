Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,825 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 347,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

