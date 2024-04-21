Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 70,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

