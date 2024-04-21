Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.00. 2,805,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

