Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.23 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GE traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,566,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,895. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

