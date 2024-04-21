Siacoin (SC) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $450.91 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.97 or 0.00775459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00129051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00180437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00107592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,026,355,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,999,707,013 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

