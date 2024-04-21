Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $482.20 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $482.20 million and $31.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,818.88 or 0.99934677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00100524 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04880571 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $67,824,808.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.