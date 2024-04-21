Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $470.47 million and $20.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,031,820,114 coins and its circulating supply is 18,277,321,678 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

