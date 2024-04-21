Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

