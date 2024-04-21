Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

