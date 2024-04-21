Sigma Planning Corp Sells 15,933 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The stock had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

