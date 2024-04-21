Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.44. 2,066,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.