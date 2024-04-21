Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. 219,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

