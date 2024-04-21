Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

