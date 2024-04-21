Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 4,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,400. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.