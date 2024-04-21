Sigma Planning Corp Sells 25,041 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,734,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

