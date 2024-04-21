Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 13,419,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,062. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

