Sigma Planning Corp Sells 187,137 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,137 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 734,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,861. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

