Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.57 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,324 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 218,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

