Sigma Planning Corp Sells 34,492 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.