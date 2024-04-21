Sigma Planning Corp Buys 49,485 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. 109,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,291. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

