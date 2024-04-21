Cwm LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $245.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

