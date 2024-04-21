Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $169,961.60 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.06104192 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $204,160.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

