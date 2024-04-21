Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 8,738 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.38. 9,121,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

