Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,176,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.