Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 667 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $366.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.84 and a 200 day moving average of $343.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

