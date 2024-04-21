306,600 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000. Bank of America makes up 4.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

