PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Trimmed by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.