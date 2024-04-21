Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $54.60 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $54,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.7 %

DexCom stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

