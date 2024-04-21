Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 154,761 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,761 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of Onsemi worth $60,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 3.5 %

Onsemi stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,859,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp raised their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.