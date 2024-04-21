Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $142.28 million and $4.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00007851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,711.30 or 1.00336194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010734 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.24732749 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,037,751.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

