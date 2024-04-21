Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. 3,319,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

