Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. 6,549,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,214. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.