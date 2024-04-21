Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

