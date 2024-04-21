Sigma Planning Corp Has $34.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

